Akshay Kumar recalls Madonna walking out of Bollywood event after being serenaded with bizarre ‘virgin’ song

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were the latest guests on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. On the chat show, Akshay recalled how he once invited Madonna to watch him, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and others, perform at an event titled Awesome Foursome. Unfortunately, a play on perhaps Madonna’s famous 1984 hit Like a Virgin made her walk out. Akshay Kumar spoke when Madonna agreed to come to a Bollywood show, only to be serenaded with an odd song.

Akshay Kumar on Madonna walking out of Bollywood show

Akshay said that the Bollywood actors were thrilled to have Madonna and her family in the audience, and they each gave their best. But then one of the performers, whose name Akshay chose not to reveal, serenaded Madonna with a bizarre ‘virgin’ song, making her walk out.

Akshay said, “Then came this performer, and he wrote this song in the afternoon after he learned that Madonna was coming. He looked at Madonna and said, this song’s for you, and he went on to sing, you look to me a virgin, you have a virgin smile.” Akshay sang the song, set to the tune of Shah Rukh and Kajol’s Ye Kaali Kaali Akhein.

Madonna, who attended the event with her husband and child, listened to the song politely before leaving the event. “She was sitting there with her kid and her husband, but she was very nice. She waited till the song got over and then got up and walked off in the middle of the show,” he recalled.

The actor also claimed that Kajol ‘screamed’ at the performer, asking him why he would sing that. “That was the end of the show, and we didn’t get any Hollywood stars coming to watch our show again,” he said.

Recent work

Akshay and Saif are currently collaborating on Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, an adaptation of his 2016 Mohanlal and Samuthirakani-starrer Oppam. Akshay also worked with Priyadarshan on the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which has yet to be released. He was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force.