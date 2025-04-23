Alia Bhatt finally meets her viral mimic Chandni for ‘weirdly wholesome’ ad shoot, loses it on watching her antics

Influencer Chandni Bhabhda rose to fame with her mimicry of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Now, the duo has collaborated for a L’Oréal Paris advertisement, and fans are finding the video “weirdly wholesome,” with many believing “Chandni is more Alia than Alia herself.” (Also Read: ‘Jigra is Alia’s version of Animal?’: Netizens draw comparisons after influencer Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt; watch) Alia Bhatt collaborates with her mimic and influencer Chandani Bhabhda for new ad.

Alia Bhatt and Chandni Bhabhda's new advertisement

In the video, which has surfaced widely on the internet, Alia and Chandni can be seen promoting one of L’Oréal Paris’s new makeup products. As Chandni mimics Alia in the advertisement, the actor is seen trying to control her laughter. Chandni mimics how Alia applies lipstick and foundation on her face. The video ends with both of them bursting into laughter. As much fun as the video was for both of them, the audience also seemed to be enjoying it.

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform with the caption, "Alia Bhatt meets her mimic Chandni for L’Oréal promotions." Reddit users were quick to share their views about the video. One of the comments read, "To be honest: that was quite cute and likeable!" Appreciating Alia, another commented, "Good of her to take it in the right spirit." Another wrote, "Woww, I love this ad so much, and the energy of Alia is so funny, which we can see here. Good for Alia to do this." Another commented, "This was weirdly very wholesome lol." Another comment read, "And the last laughing moment of Chandni was more Alia than Alia herself." Another fan wrote, "It’s like looking at twinsies lol, they look the same also..."

Chandni Bhabhda earlier impressed the internet with her spot-on impressions of Alia Bhatt when she shared a video mimicking the actor’s appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Several internet users called her “more Alia than Alia herself.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia will next be seen in YRF’s spy universe film, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 December. Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. While the film was earlier scheduled to release in 2026, recent reports suggest there might be a delay.