Alia Bhatt is all love for Gemini's ‘hug my younger self’ trend: ‘Sometimes we just have to hug our inner 8-year-old’

In the ever-evolving world of social media, trends come and go in the blink of an eye, but every once in a while, one manages to strike an emotional chord. The latest to take over Instagram and X is Google Gemini’s “hug my younger self” trend. Using a simple prompt and a childhood photo, people are generating adorable polaroid-style edits of their present selves hugging their younger versions. Even Bollywood celebrities seem to be enjoying the trend, with none other than Alia Bhatt giving it her stamp of approval. Alia Bhatt re-shares an AI photo of the latest Gemini's 'hug my younger self' trend.

Alia Bhatt reacts to her Gemini AI edit

A fan page of the actor made an adorable edit of Alia Bhatt’s present self hugging her younger self. The caption on the image read, “I can’t, the younger one would be so proud today.” Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and re-shared the picture on her story, writing, “Sometimes we just have to reach out and hug our inner eight-year-old. Thank you for this one.” She added Taylor Swift’s song The Way I Loved You in the background, giving a thumbs up to the trend.

What is the Gemini trend?

Google Gemini’s AI image-generation tool, Nano Banana, is the source behind this trend. It lets users create realistic, polaroid-style images showing their present-day selves embracing or hugging their younger selves with simple prompts. The trend has allowed people to imagine themselves in a heartwarming moment.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December 2025.

Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.