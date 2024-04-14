Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 2nd anniversary of intimate wedding: See some of their romantic pics over the years

Ever since tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir have posed together for countless mushy pictures. Alia often posts romantic photos of herself and Ranbir kissing and hugging. On their anniversary, let's revisit some of them.

In March 2023, Alia celebrated her birthday in London with Ranbir and their daughter Raha, who was born in November 2022. Alia dropped a glimpse in into her birthday trip, which also featured her sister Shaheen Bhatt. One of the pictures had Alia and Ranbir walking the streets of London with their arms around each other.

In September 2022, Alia called Ranbir her ‘home’ as she shared a picture of him and herself. The black-and-white picture gave a close-up of the actors’ faces; Ranbir was seen giving Alia a kiss on her nose. Both Alia and Ranbir had their eyes closed in the romantic photo. In her Instagram caption, Alia simply wrote, “Home.” She also added an infinity emoji to her caption. The photo of the then parents-to-be was clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

On Ranbir's birthday in September 2023, Alia treated fans to a series of pictures of herself and Ranbir. She kissed him on the cheek in one of the pictures, another had them holding each other close during a baseball match during their US trip. Her caption read, “My love... my best friend... my happiest place... as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me... all I’d like to say is happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical.”

Christmas in 2022 was special for Alia and Ranbir as they celebrated their first holidays after their marriage and after welcoming Raha. Alia shared a glimpse of their at-home Christmas party in which the actors can be seen with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others. Ranbir kissed a beaming Alia in one of the pictures.

Here are some more pictures of the adorable couple

Alia looked like a goddess in gold at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in early March. She posed with Ranbir in one of the pictures she posted.

In May 2022, Alia posted a bunch of pictures of herself and Ranbir from their wedding festivities.

On Diwali 2023, she posted a series of photos of her celebrations with Ranbir and Raha.

