Alia Bhatt reacts to Toxic teaser, calls Yash's action-packed avatar ‘dynamite’

Alia had a glowing review for the teaser of Toxic. She shared the teaser of the film on her Instagram Stories and summed up her reaction in a single word. “Dynamite,” she wrote, adding two fire emoticons. She also tagged the cast and crew of the film in her caption.

The teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has taken social media by storm. The makers unveiled the teaser on January 8, coinciding with Yash's birthday. The action-packed teaser has divided the internet and picked up more anticipation among fans. Now, actor Alia Bhatt has reacted to the teaser. (Also read: Toxic teaser: Yash gets in battle mode for rage-filled, raunchy new film, announces ‘daddy is home’ )

Several stars have reacted to the teaser. From Riteish Deshmukh to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma to Karan Johar, many have shared that they are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

About Toxic teaser The raunchy teaser begins at a funeral, guarded by several gunmen. A car arrives, and the scene cuts to an intimate moment between a man and a woman until an explosion occurs. The man steps out of the car, shirtless and then dons a black overcoat. He is revealed to be Yash, as he guns all the men down in the haze of fog. “Daddy’s home,” he concludes.

The makers posted the teaser on social media with the caption, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…”