Alia Bhatt shows love to Neetu Kapoor's 'gained confidence' post, reacts to her selfie: 'So pretty'

All from Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani are cheering for Neetu Kapoor who recently shared a post about completing the shooting of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which marks her return to films after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu had shared a selfie in her look for the film and written on Instagram, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo (hearts emoji) was such a wonderful experience made some lovely friends, gained confidence which was so needed at that time.. this movie will always be very special.” Neetu was seen with mehendi on her hands, dressed in traditional attire paired with jewellery, hinting at her look for a scene as she clicked a selfie in her vanity van.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Neetu's actor son Ranbir Kapoor, commented on the post, “So pretty (heart emoji).” Her sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Yaaaaay”. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor called her the “Most beautiful”. Kiara Advani, who co-stars in the film, wrote, “You are very special” with a few heart emojis. Anil Kapoor, who stars opposite Neetu in the film, also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It has been shot in Chandigarh and other parts of India.

Director Raj Mehta dedicated a note to Neetu on his Instagram stories after the film's wrap, “I remember my excitement when Karan mentioned your name for Geeta's part in Jug Jugg Jeeyo! When I met you for the first time, I knew there wasn't going to be anyone better. You are, and have always been an epitome of grace and strength for many fans all over, including myself. Like I've said many times before, it's been an absolute privilege to get to direct you. On your wrap for the film, just wanted to thank you for being a part of this piece of my heart and always being a sport! Big hug ma'am!”