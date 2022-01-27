Ameesha Patel addresses feud rumours with Kareena Kapoor, reveals what she said when asked about working together

Years after their alleged feud made headlines, Ameesha Patel has spoken about Kareena Kapoor and how there was never bad blood between the two. In a new interview, Ameesha said that the tabloids cooked up things that never were.

Ameesha made her acting debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in his father's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Reportedly, Kareena was supposed to star in the movie but things could not materialise and Ameesha was brought on board. Ever since, Ameesha and Kareena have been pitted against each other in the media.

“I have no enemies. In fact when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that ‘wow, she has done a brilliant job.’ I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, amazing actress and I have nothing against her,” Ameesha told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Ameesha said that she was asked by the media to react to Kareena's alleged comments against her at the time. Reportedly, Kareena had called Ameesha a bad actor after watching her in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. "I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don’t know her enough to talk ill. All I know of her is her work and I think it’s great. She has certain opinions about me? It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she said it or the media escalated it,” she said.

Ameesha added that she is close to Kareena’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who often checks in one her. She added that she doesn’t share any enmity with Kareena and even asked her if they should star together in a film, putting an end to rumours about them. Kareena, who had just delivered her first son Taimur at the time, said she needed to lose the post-pregnancy weight before she could think about it.

Ameesha will be seen next in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol while Kareena’s next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

