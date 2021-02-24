IND USA
Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi react: 'Continue taking full precaution', Pooja Bedi differs
A number of celebs have reacted to the possibility of another lockdown in Mumbai.
bollywood

Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi react: 'Continue taking full precaution', Pooja Bedi differs

As a second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits parts of India and authorities mull over imposing another lockdown in Mumbai, some stars have reacted to the news.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:40 AM IST

As fears of the second wave of coronavirus loom large and authorities speak about another lockdown in cities like Mumbai, a number of film stars have reacted to it. Jackie Shroff, Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi and Pooja Bedi were a few of them.

Jackie Shroff mentioned he always has his mask on and how fans get offended when he refuses to remove it when in public.

Jackie told Times of India, "What can I say about people who're being callous? Who will listen to me? If you value your life, you must wear a mask. When I travel or I am on the sets, fans want me to remove my mask and if I refuse, they feel offended."

Gujarati actor Pratik, who hit the limelight with his performance in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, said: "I have seen people in public places without masks and that's the most irresponsible behaviour to inflict harm on themselves and others. I know we all have to start working at some point of time but we also need to understand the basics of the 'new normal' and learn to live with all precautions being taken at every step."

Also read: Shekhar Suman 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide, says he's taking legal action

Pooja Bedi, however, had a difference of opinion. She believed that there was too much fear around the pandemic. "I think the hysteria about COVID is disproportionate. The infection rate makes no difference, the death rate does. India, with a population of 1.3 billion has seen 156K deaths due to COVID and its associated co-morbidities. Tuberculosis kills almost 500K (over 3 times more than COVID) yearly in India and we never locked down or wore masks or put the economy at a standstill."

She believed, seen in perspective, fear psychosis, loss of jobs, stress levels and lack of exercise have caused more damage than the pandemic.

Topics
covid 19 news mumbai lockdown jackie shroff pratik gandhi pooja bedi

