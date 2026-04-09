Amitabh Bachchan says he spent a day contemplating life: ‘Came empty handed and shall leave similar’

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most prolific actors in the industry, having worked in various languages and formats. From television shows to films, he has established himself as a formidable presence everywhere. The actor also makes it a point to meet his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, every Sunday. He often posts on his Tumblr account to share moments from his daily life. In his latest post, he shared how he spent an entire day contemplating about life and letting go. (Also read: At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says it seems ‘disturbing’ to not be working each day) Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Kalki 2898 AD. (PTI)

What Amitabh said In his latest post, Amitabh said, “A quiet contemplated day .. with the self and the surroundings and the circumstances .. so many thoughts and chatters within the self, addressing to the self... seeking answers... getting some responses, but mostly almost none and vague. Each day in the quiet of the moment, the wonder of the World, the wonder of the why what and where but never secure in the responses it keeps manufacturing. So many have spent their life in finding out the why .. the how .. but even they converge on some words that seem to analyse the thought, but never is able to give a finite definitive response.”

‘Never does the search end in a find’ He continued, “True, for if the response was without question, it would not be a response... it would be the finality of the thought that has provoked you... in short, there is just one and only one finality. You came empty handed... and shall leave similar. You search for the truest form, but never does the search end in a find... the find is elusive, as it was designed to be - there shall not be a definite answer to a question, each express has multiple tributaries and not all of them converge to the final, and so, I continue to think.”

In February, Amitabh revealed that he was shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. The actor shared pictures of his transformation into Ashwatthama and also posted a photograph of himself hugging Kamal Haasan on set. He expressed his joy at working with Kamal again.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will reportedly not feature Deepika Padukone, who played a pivotal role in the first film. Apart from her, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles. The filmmaker has revealed that the second instalment will feature more of Prabhas and focus on the characters of Karna and Ashwatthama.