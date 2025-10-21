Aneet Padda or Kiara Advani? Clip attached with Thamma finally confirms who will play Shakti Shalini

Ever since Saiyaara turned out to be a blockbuster, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Aneet Padda would do next. The suspense has finally ended with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Thamma. It’s now confirmed that she will headline Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. Sometime back there were reports suggesting that Aneet Padda has replaced Kiara Advani in the film.

Aneet Padda’s next film

Aneet has officially been confirmed as the lead in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini, marking her debut in the horror-comedy space. The studio announced the news while sharing fresh updates about the film, which was initially slated for a 2025 release but will now hit theatres on December 24, 2026. Earlier reports indicated that Kiara Advani would be playing the lead role.

The announcement of Aneet joining forces with the Stree makers came with a special video, which was attached to the theatrical print of Thamma. The clip was later leaked on social media. The clip described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all."

After the announcement, a still which is assumed to be from the film has emerged on social media. It features a mysterious woman in a white lehenga, floating mid-air in a dense forest, with her back to the camera and her long braid swaying in the wind. Though her face isn’t revealed, fans are convinced it’s Aneet, sparking a wave of speculation and discussion on social media.

“Aneet Padda officially enters her era. I'm getting goosebumps,” one wrote, with another sharing, “#AneetPadda so happy for you & I am sure you gonna rock again….waiting for “December 2026” to see you again on the big screen. Welcome to the world of MHCU my girlllll.”

“Pure goosebumps,” one posted. Another shared, “I AM GETTING GOOSEBUMPS!!! The way everyone is talking about #ShaktiShalini is enough to tell you the curiosity and excitement people have for Aneet Padda’s next. First solo female superhero movie and a Christmas release. Maddock has full faith in her. THE NEXT BIG THING.”

About Aneet Padda

Aneet made her acting debut in Revathi’s slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky, which also featured Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. She went on to appear in web series Big Girls Don’t Cry, which also featured Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila and others in key roles.

However, it was Mohit Suri’s romance musical Saiyaara which brought her into the spotlight, making her a household name. The romantic drama paired her with debutant Ahaan Panday, and their onscreen chemistry won the hearts of viewers. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and the biggest romantic drama ever in Indian cinema, earning ₹569.75 crore worldwide. It received praise from industry stalwarts such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Mahesh Babu.