Anushka Sharma gorges on dosas near Buckingham Palace. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma has posted another update from London. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a picture from Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, where she is currently staying.

She posted a photo from her hotel room which showed two plates of dosas in front of her. The room also included a work desk and an arm chair. “Home away from home,” Anushka wrote with the photo. She also thanked the hotel for its hospitality. Taj 51 Buckingham Gate is located near the Buckingham Palace, where the British royal family resides.

Post shared by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has been in England since June, accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli on India's tour of England. Their daughter Vamika has also joined them for the trip.

The couple also celebrated Vamika turning six-months old with a picnic. Sharing pictures from their day out, Anushka wrote in an Instagram post, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka has also been stepping out with Virat to try out different restaurants in the area. When in Leeds, she visited an Indian restaurant and later, a street food joint.

Anushka and Virat also spend his days off with his cricket buddies and their partners and families. Recently, Anushka shared photos from their day out with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh and others. Their kids has also joined them for the walk around Durham.

Anushka was last seen in a movie in 2018. She starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The film did not fare well at the box office and Anushka has not announced her next project as an actor since. In an interview last year, Anushka had said that she will return to work in April, four months after her daughter's birth. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Anushka decided to take some more time off. The actor has been active as a producer though. Her series Paatal Lok and movie Bulbbul had released last year. She is currently producing Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.