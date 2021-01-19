Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in celebrating India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia

Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on a historical victory in the fourth Test match against Australia on Tuesday. With the win, India registered their second consecutive victory on Australian soil and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the team, and wrote, "What a win team India! What an inspirational victory for years to come."

Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had earlier shared his excitement about the victory in an Instagram post. "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @indiancricketteam."





Virat returned to India after the first match, to begin his paternity leave. The couple welcomed their first child -- a girl -- earlier this month. Many had expected the team to crumble after Virat's departure.

Virat had said at the time, "It's a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It's a blessed time and we're very excited," Virat said during an informal chat with Steve Smith.

Other Bollywood stars who joined the nation in celebrating the win include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others.





