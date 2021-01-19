Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in celebrating India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on a historical victory in the fourth Test match against Australia on Tuesday. With the win, India registered their second consecutive victory on Australian soil and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Anushka took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the team, and wrote, "What a win team India! What an inspirational victory for years to come."
Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had earlier shared his excitement about the victory in an Instagram post. "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @indiancricketteam."
Virat returned to India after the first match, to begin his paternity leave. The couple welcomed their first child -- a girl -- earlier this month. Many had expected the team to crumble after Virat's departure.
Virat had said at the time, "It's a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It's a blessed time and we're very excited," Virat said during an informal chat with Steve Smith.
Also read: India beats Australia: Shah Rukh to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'racial abuse, body blows'
Other Bollywood stars who joined the nation in celebrating the win include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zubeidaa turns 20: Shyam Benegal says love story worked even without a villain
- Director Shyam Benegal goes down memory lane as his National Award winning film Zubeidaa completes two decades, recalls how Manoj Bajpayee was initially diffident to play a Maharaja and Karisma Kapoor was nervous.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom-to-be Kareena is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan: Not the guy known for fashion sense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death
- Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj spills the beans
- Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set
- After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox