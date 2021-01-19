India beats Australia: Shah Rukh to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'racial abuse, body blows'
As India beat Australia in what can be called an absolutely unexpected win in the Border-Gavaskar series, the entire country erupted in excitement and cheered for the team on Twitter. While Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hadn't slept well while watching the match being played in Australia, many others including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor called Team India's win a "historic" one.
Shah Rukh Khan claimed he didn't sleep till late in the morning as he watched the match and went on to congratulate Team India in his Chak De style. He wrote on Twitter, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"
Amitabh Bachchan recalled the various cahllenges India had to face during the series. He tweeted, "INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !! Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! !!!! gale te hath na rakhi, thok denge. INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don't ever underestimate INDIA !!"
Akshay Kumar also congratulated Team India on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions."
Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev in his next titled 83, hailed Team India along with a picture of the team. He tweeted, "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!"
Bobby Deol shared his own viral meme to explain no one shouldn't be underestimated and commented, "Proud of #TeamIndia. What an incredible win! #IndVsAus."
Riteish Deshmukh also laughed over Bobby's meme and further tweeted, "India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88." He also shared a word of praise for cricketer Mohammed Siraj who couldn't attend his father's last rites while playing for Team India. He wrote, "Siraj !!!! Entire India is proud of you. !!! Am sure your father is beaming with pride in heaven and saying that’s my son... winning a historic test series for India. #INDvAUS."
Farhan Akhtar also shared his excitement, saying, "OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. Champions down under."
Anil Kapoor went on to praise Ajinkya Rahane, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant on Twitter. He wrote, "What a historic win for India!! Congrats to@ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17!"
Hailing Team India's grit, determination and strength, Preity Zinta said on Twitter, "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue. #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting."
Karan Johar shared Kajol's meme to express his happiness. He further tweeted, "Incredible. What a historic win! Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!"
Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries
Getting emotional on India's historic win over Australia, Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, "Well done India. Well done #TeamIndia . Well done Test cricket. So many emotions that words might just get in the way... Keeping it simple. Thank you boys, what a feeling!!!!"
Predicting a bright future for the Indian team, Arjun Rampal tweeted, "What an amazing tour of Australia it has been, but the test match series was just another level of cricket. Indian cricket has a bright bright future. Chest pumped. Congratulations team India Flag of India super proud. Historic. #BorderGavaskarTrophy."
