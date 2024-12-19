Anushka Sharma lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's 'lasting legacy', sends hugs to his wife Prithi as Team India legend retires

Anushka Sharma has become the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. After Ashwin's shock announcement at the conclusion of the Brisbane Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Anushka took to Instagram to applaud the Indian spinner. (Also read: Anushka Sharma praises chess world champion D Gukesh's father Dr Rajinikanth as he opens up about sacrifice) Anushka Sharma celebrates the legacy of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Anushka celebrates Ashwin's legacy

Taking to her Instagram Stories late on Wednesday night and reshared the video of Ashwin's retirement speech posted by the Indian Cricket Team's official handle. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "@rashwin99 a lasting legacy," adding applause and blue heart emojis.

Anushka also tagged fellow WAG, Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, sending her hugs and love through emojis. Anushka has very cordial relations with both Ashwin and Prithi, courtesy her marriage to former Indian captain Virat Kohli. The four have often hung out during Indian team's overseas tours and celebrated festivals together as well.

Anushka Sharma's post for Ashwin.

Ashwin's incredible career

R Ashwin, one of the greatest Indian spinners ever, announced his retirement in a press conference on Wednesday after the Brisbane Test ended. He leaves international cricket as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli was seen getting emotional at Ashwin's retirement. TV cameras during the India-Australia Test caught the two sharing a tender moment in the dressing room as Ashwin seemingly told him about his retirement plans hours before the official announcement.

Anushka's upcoming work

Anushka Sharma is playing a cricketer in her next, Chakda Xpress. A biopic of Indian women's team legend Jhulan Goswami, the film has been awaiting release for over two years. It is slated to be released on Netflix, but no release date has been announced yet. The actor was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, way back in 2018.