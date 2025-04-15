Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Reddy Vanga's unique style made him ‘paagal’ while watching Animal, Arjun Reddy

Actor Arjun Kapoor has no qualms in admitting that he’s a fan of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s visual style. On the Chalchitra Talks podcast, he stated that while he might not agree with the actions of heroes in films like Animal or Arjun Reddy, he enjoys how Sandeep makes one understand what the characters are thinking. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says trolls get ‘certain amount of joy’ from targetting him: ‘Perception kameeni cheez hai’) Arjun Kapoor also brought up the interval sequence of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal to make his point.

Arjun Kapoor on Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Arjun brought up Sandeep when the podcaster claimed that there’s ‘no thought’ behind visual language in most Indian films. He pointed out how Sandeep had an editing, framing, visual and audio pattern that’s unique to him in mainstream cinema.

Then talking about the interval sequence of Animal that shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh face a group of goons by himself and other scenes in the film, he said, “I remember Oldboy’s (corridor) sequence then I remember what Sandeep did. When he put those masks, he made them one face of evil instead of making them caricaturish. Bobby’s (Deol) introduction, the way he uses a split screen from Ranbir is not usual, but the sound makes it better. When Anil (Kapoor) chachu sees Ranbir come back, he allows the edit to be looser to allow a better performance.”

He also stated that while you might not agree with Ranveer’s decision to take a gun to school, you understand why he does what he does. Arjun then brought up Sandeep's debut film with Vijay Deverakonda and said, “Now see, Arjun Reddy is a tremendously crafted film. Main toh paagal ho gaya tha dekhke. (I went mad while watching it). I watched it alone. I got up on a chair and started clapping. I went mad wondering how this man’s brain works, how he brings out these performances and what is this writing?”

Recent work

Arjun was last seen in the 2024 film Singham Again as the antagonist, and in 2025, he starred in the rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Sandeep’s last film, Animal, was released in 2023 and was a massive success. He is now working on shooting for Spirit with Prabhas as the lead.