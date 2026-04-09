Arjun Kapoor's cryptic post about ‘accepting endings’ leaves fans worried: ‘People really need to stop trolling him’

On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “Accept the ending, even if it didn’t end how you wanted it to.” A Redditor later shared the post on the platform, where fans expressed their concern.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently grabbed attention after sharing an emotional post on his mother’s birth anniversary, where he spoke about how life has been “cruel” to him lately. The post came at a time when the comments on his social media were often flooded with trolling and negativity. Now, the actor has once again shared a cryptic note, this time about “accepting endings”, leaving fans worried about him.

One of the comments read, "I just hope Arjun leaves this toxic showbiz as it’s been nothing but hate-filled for him, and focuses on something more off the limelight on his own.” Another fan wrote, “There is a limit to trolling someone. A certain group of people take pride in trolling others while comfortably hiding behind their computer screens! You don’t like his acting, then don’t watch his movies. It’s as simple as that. He has experienced one of the most painful situations in his life.”

Another comment read, “I sincerely hope he disables comments on his Insta or just deletes the account for good. It can’t be healthy to go through the incessant bullying every day.” Another wrote, “He is definitely not okay and the trolling is just adding insult to injury, but not being successful may be the main factor here.” Another commented, “People on the internet really need to stop trolling him in the comments. God forbid he does something to himself. The same people will then be commenting on mental health.” A Reddit user wrote, “Heart goes out to Arjun, man. He suffered so much trolling during the past few years.”

Soon after the actor shared his earlier post about how life had been cruel to him lately, his comment section was flooded with positive and supportive messages from fans.