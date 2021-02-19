Aryan Khan and Preity Zinta caught on camera as they had a video chat with Shah Rukh Khan during IPL 2021 auction
Actor Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had business on their minds at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021. However, that did not stop the duo from making a quick video call together. In a photo shared by Punjab Kings' Twitter account, Aryan and Preity were seen taking a break from the auction and getting on a quick video call. "Guess who @realpreityzinta is talking to?" asked the Twitter account, adding, "HINT: He's a 'King' too."
No prizes for guessing that the two were talking to Shah Rukh. The actor, who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), couldn't attend the auction and Aryan filled in his shoes at the event. While Preity was evidently excited to catch up with the Shah Rukh, Aryan played audience to their conversation.
Aryan also held Twitter's attention for his reaction after Preity bought a player named Shahrukh Khan for Punjab Kings. The camera panned towards Aryan and he couldn't help but smile at her purchase.
Aryan wasn't the only star kid present at the auction. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi was also representing the actor. After the auction came to an end, a proud Juhi took to Twitter and gushed about seeing the two present at the venue. "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders," she said.
In 2019, Aryan lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King. He voiced Simba while Shah Rukh dubbed for Mufasa. Although fans enjoyed listening to him in the movie, Shah Rukh told David Letterman on his show that Aryan isn't interested in facing the camera owing to the inevitable comparisons he will be subjected to if he pursues acting.
