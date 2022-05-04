Athiya Shetty to marry KL Rahul soon? Her brother Ahan Shetty says 'engagement bhi nahi hui'

Amid rumours of Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul, her brother Ahan Shetty has said that no such celebration is in the pipeline. Recent reports claimed that Athiya is set to marry KL Rahul in December. (Also read: KL Rahul reveals what he and Suniel Shetty often argue about)

Athiya and KL Rahul were rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time and confirmed their relationship last year when they attended the premiere of Ahan's film Tadap. At the special screening, they posed together on the red carpet.

Speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, Ahan said, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

He added, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

Earlier this year, Athiya was spotted at Mumbai airport to receive KL Rahul and they were spotted leaving together. Talking about Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul had told Gaurav Kapoor in an interview, "We do have some conversations and arguments. He talks sense every time because he understands the game. ‘You’re not fit enough, you're getting injured, you're not eating healthy'. He's all about the healthy lifestyle and training. If you look at 60, he is as fit as anybody else. If he can do it at 60, I don't see why I can't do it.”

Athiya was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Suniel was recently seen in Telugu film Ghani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON