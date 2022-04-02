KL Rahul reveals what he and Suniel Shetty often argue about, is impressed with his fitness at 60

Cricket star KL Rahul has spoken about his equation with girlfriend Athiya Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty. Rahul said that he and Suniel often argue about cricket, something that the actor has deep knowledge about. He added that Suniel, who is a big-time fitness enthusiast, keeps telling him to stay healthy. (Also read: Suniel Shetty slams report about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s 2022 wedding: ‘Unsure whether to be be pained or amused’)

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a few years. After keeping their relationship away from social media initially, they have now started posting romantic pictures with each other on social media. She even accompanies him on his cricket tours often.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapoor in an interview, KL reveals how Suniel has informed and strong opinions about cricket. “No, I don't think so. And he's not just a fan. He understands the game really well, he's borderline obsessed. We do have some conversations and arguments. He talks sense every time because he understands the game. ‘You’re not fit enough, you're getting injured, you're not eating healthy'.”

KL added, “He's all about the healthy lifestyle and training. If you look at 60, he is as fit as anybody else. If he can do it at 60, I don't see why I can't do it.” He even spoke about the Shetty family as a whole and how their bond is something he appreciates. "Like they say, you attract the right people around you and somehow I have. I like what is going on in my life. It's very simple, exactly what I want.

KL Rahul recently accompanied the Shettys to the screening of Suniel's son Ahan Shetty's first movie Tadap. It marked his and Athiya's first public appearance as a couple together.

They often share pictures and messages with each other on Instagram. They have a couple of brand deals together and recently attended an event for a sportswear brand together. Meanwhile, Suniel is left responding to frequent rumours about the couple's wedding.

