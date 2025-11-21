Ayesha Khan hits back at troll calling her ‘cheap woman’ with a sharp comeback

Actor Ayesha Khan gained fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 17. She made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s film Jaat and is now set to feature in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The actor recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her a “cheap woman.” Ayesha Khan slams troll for making a vulgar comment.

Ayesha Khan hits back at troll for vulgar comment

On Wednesday, Ayesha shared a video from the promotions of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 with the star cast. Reacting to this, a social media user wrote, “Isko bas bum dikhany ke liye rakha hua h cheap aurat (She’s been kept here just to show her a**, cheap woman).”

Ayesha Khan hits back troll for making a vulgar comment.

Replying to her, Ayesha wrote, “I carry it everywhere I go; unfortunately/fortunately, it’s a part of my body. Abhi dismantle karna nahi sikha (Haven’t learnt to dismantle it yet).”

She also responded to another troll who accused her of overacting everywhere, saying, “Har jagah mat aao fir. Don’t come everywhere then.”

Ayesha Khan began her career as a junior artist, making her television debut in Ektaa Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made her full-fledged television debut in 2020 with the show Baalveer Returns. She later appeared on Bigg Boss 17 to expose the alleged lies of Munawar Faruqui. She finished in eighth place but gained significant recognition.

About Ayesha Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Ayesha was last seen in the television show Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei. Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the show featured her opposite Karan V Grover and concluded on 7 May 2025. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Helmed by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy film also stars Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Warina, Parul Gulati and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 December 2025.