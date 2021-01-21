Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Tahira on her birthday, scholarship named after Sushant Singh Rajput announced on his birthday
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana took to their social media pages to wish author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday on Thursday.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Shweta announces $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley for physics students
On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a scholarship fund at the UC Berkeley for physics students in his memory.
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed first look: Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in new movie. See pics
Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat are all set to star together in upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The first look picture of the two was shared on Thursday.
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue
Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.
Priyanka Chopra talks of the time she ‘broke up with America’ and returned to India: ‘I went into a shell’
Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.
Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why
- Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'
- Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats
Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced
Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics
Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers
Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?
Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am
Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India
Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience
