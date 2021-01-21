IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Tahira on her birthday, scholarship named after Sushant Singh Rajput announced on his birthday
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Tahira on her birthday, scholarship named after Sushant Singh Rajput announced on his birthday

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana took to their social media pages to wish author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday on Thursday.

Read more here


On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Shweta announces $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley for physics students

On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a scholarship fund at the UC Berkeley for physics students in his memory.

Read more here


Suswagatam Khushaamadeed first look: Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in new movie. See pics

Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat are all set to star together in upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The first look picture of the two was shared on Thursday.

Read more here


Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue

Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.

Read more here


Priyanka Chopra talks of the time she ‘broke up with America’ and returned to India: ‘I went into a shell’

Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.

Read more here


Follow @htshowbiz for more





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
tv

KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War. Watch promo.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan is in the Maldives with her family.
Sara Ali Khan is in the Maldives with her family.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan chills with mom Amrita, brother Ibrahim in Maldives. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared new photos from her holiday in the Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
bollywood

Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have posted birthday wishes for his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha even shared a funny TikTok video to make the day extra special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
bollywood

Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rajkummar Rao paid emotional tributes to the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they were seen since welcoming their daughter earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says while she would have loved to host a grand party on her special day, given the situation, she is going opt for an intimate affair with her dear ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
bollywood

Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 PM IST
As the makers of the web show Tandav agree to censor out scenes which have allegedly hurt religious sentiments, we talk to industry experts and makers about whether this could be the beginning of potential censorship on OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
bollywood

Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Rinku Rajguru was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, but her web show Hundred released before that. She has been garnering praises for her performances in the show and also in the anthology film Unpaused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal says that some films are made for the big screen, while there are projects that have the flexibility in terms of mode of consumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP