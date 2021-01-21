Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Tahira on her birthday, scholarship named after Sushant Singh Rajput announced on his birthday

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana took to their social media pages to wish author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday on Thursday.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Shweta announces $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley for physics students

On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a scholarship fund at the UC Berkeley for physics students in his memory.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed first look: Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in new movie. See pics

Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat are all set to star together in upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The first look picture of the two was shared on Thursday.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue

Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.

Priyanka Chopra talks of the time she ‘broke up with America’ and returned to India: ‘I went into a shell’

Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.

