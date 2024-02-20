Babita Phogat meets late Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's parents at their home, pays tribute

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19 on Friday. She was seen as young Babita Phogat in the film, which also starred Aamir Khan. Recently wrestler Babita Phogat paid a visit to the actor's house in Faridabad to extend condolences to the grieving parents. Also read: Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries recalling daughter Babita Phogat with Suhani Bhatnagar's parents.

Babita Phogat visits Suhani Bhatnagar's parents

Babita Phogat posted photos from Suhani's house, where she met the actor's parents. In a photo, Suhani's parents were seen as Babita Phogat and others joined them for a prayer meeting. Babita also folded her hands to extend her prayers for the departed soul.

Sharing the photos, Babita wrote, “Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of my childhood in the film Dangal, reached her Faridabad residence today and paid condolences to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Who was Suhani?

Suhani only starred in one film, Dangal, alongside Zaira Wasim as the young version of the Phogat sisters. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played the grown versions of Babita and Geeta Phogat. Besides the film, Suhani also starred in a few ads.

How did Suhani Bhatnagar die?

The 19-year-old died on Friday after being admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Her father confirmed that she died after suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. Her symptoms started coming two months ago with swelling in the left hand.

Her parents told ANI, “She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease... We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. While treatment, she got an infection, and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it...”

