Baby John box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan film sees sharp decline; makes around 3.9 crore

Baby John box office collection day 2: The Varun Dhawan-starrer had a promising start, registering double-digit opening day numbers. However, the film's momentum was short-lived, as it experienced a significant dip at the box office on its second day. Also read: Baby John worldwide box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan film mints around ₹16 crore Varun Dhawan plays the mysterious titular character in Baby John.

Box office report

As per the tracking website Sacnilk, the film registered a business of around ₹3.9 crore (nett) in India on day 2. The film was released on Christmas.

The film registered a business of ₹11.25 crore on day 1. Now, with the second-day numbers in, the total collection in India is ₹15.17 crore (nett) approximately. On the second day, Baby John had an overall 9.39 per cent of occupancy in Hindi.

The morning shows saw a footfall of around 5.85 per cent, with afternoon shows seeing a footfall of 11.23 per cent and evening shows seeing a footfall of 11.09 per cent. The night shows registered ___ per cent footfall.

About the film

The action-packed thriller, starring Varun, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is directed by Kalees and produced by filmmaker Atlee, who also directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan. The film narrates the gripping story of a cop who assumes a new identity to provide a safe haven for his daughter, only to be forced to confront his troubled past when her life is put in danger. The remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri, starring Vijay, was released in theatres on December 25, receiving a mixed response from audiences.

According to the Hindustan Times' review, the film “starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes”. It further reads, “There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Oh, another thing he loves is the pigeons. He loves using them to create a flutter, literally. Copy pasted from Jawan here. There's also a social message thrown in for good measure. But it amounts to a mish-mash.”