Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film grosses 76 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 3: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, was released on Eid 2024. The film has collected ₹76.01 crore gross worldwide in three days, according to the filmmakers. (Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film earns ₹31 crore in India) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar play elite soldiers in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office numbers

Producer Jackky Bhagnani tweeted a poster on X, which says that the film has made ₹76.01 crore gross worldwide in three days, including paid premiers and overseas. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has made a special place in everyone’s heart and the box office,” he wrote, sharing the news. On the film’s opening day, the filmmakers said that it collected ₹36.33 crore gross at the box office worldwide and grossed ₹55.14 crore after its second day.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha. The film sees music by Vishal Mishra and score by Julius Packiam. The film tells the story of elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh, who are tasked with a high-stakes mission to retrieve a stolen weapon. They have to face-off Kabir, a vengeful scientist who is determined to employ artificial intelligence to destroy the country.

Akshay plays Firoz, Tiger plays Rakesh and Prithviraj plays Kabir while Manushi plays Captain Misha and Alaya F plays IT specialist Pam. The film received lukewarm reviews from fans and critics alike. The review by Hindustan Times reads, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ticks most boxes when it comes to serving a masala entertainer that's massy and classy at the same time. But does it really promise a good time at the movies? It has some good-looking actors, stunning locations, high-octane action, quality VFX, and to top it all, a director like Ali Abbas Zafar who has helmed blockbusters such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. But where is the novelty?”

