Bigg Boss 14 viewers slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour, Justice League release date revealed
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'
The Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see Abhinav Shukla getting upset and emotional as he wants to discuss Rakhi Sawant's behaviour but host Salman Khan show no interest.
Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's performance in The White Tiger: 'Take a bow'
Priyanka Chopra's latest release, The White Tiger, has been winning praise from across the world, and now her Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan has review of the Ramin Bahrani film.
Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households
Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever." Netflix on Thursday revealed that the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have surpassed Netflix's own projections of 63 million households.
Ranveer Singh might not get it, but Deepika Padukone continues to do her own grocery shopping. See pic, video
Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday was spotted grocery shopping in Mumbai. The actor recently revealed that despite a team at her service, she prefers doing her chores, as that is how she has always functioned.
Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour director's cut of the superhero epic that released to poor critical and commercial reception in 2017, will debut on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18.
When Neil Nitin Mukesh played a younger Govinda as a child actor, see pic
Bigg Boss 14 viewers slam Rakhi's behaviour, Justice League's release date out
Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka, Rajkummar's performance in The White Tiger
Deepika and Ranveer dine out, watch her give Avantika Malik a hug while leaving
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam drop off Suhana at airport in his fancy car
Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post, promises revenge 'will be served’
Ranveer might not get it, but Deepika continues to do her own grocery shopping
- Deepika Padukone, who recently revealed that her husband, Ranveer Singh, doesn't quite understand her wanting to do all her domestic duties herself, was spotted grocery shopping on Friday.
The curious case of accountability: Where do actors stand?
'Is Kajal Aggarwal's husband a rich person?': sister Nisha answers fan question
- Kajal Aggarwal's sister, Nisha, had a classy response when a fan asked if Kajal's husband is 'a very rich person'.
Navya gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins award
Sonam's husband posts emotional throwback pic, but all fan wants is free shoes
- Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, has shared a throwback picture from pre-coronavirus days. Check it out here.
Taapsee Pannu: I was on a big guilt trip when five of my films had to be rescheduled after the lockdown
Tribhanga actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: Want to concentrate on lead parts in Hindi films now
Varun Dhawan got 'N heart V' hennaed on his hand, reveals mehendi artist
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, has described the designs they commissioned for their wedding.
Shanaya goes public on Instagram, see glam photos with BFFs Suhana and Ananya
