Bobby Deol was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor in Animal climax: 'Might come on uncut Netflix version'

Actor Bobby Deol's entry song Jamal Kudu from the recently released action film Animal has gone viral. Despite criticism of the film, Bobby's performance as the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque has been praised. Bobby was asked why he accepted the role in an interview with The Quint when the actor revealed how he had to kiss Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay Singh in the film's climax. But filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'removed the kiss'. He added the kissing scene 'might come on the uncut Netflix version' of Animal. Also read: Bobby Deol cries after paparazzi praise him as Animal sets box office on fire Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in a scene from Animal.

Bobby on his kiss in Animal

Bobby Deol said, “See I said yes before he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) could even narrate it (Abrar's role) to me because I knew whatever he is going to tell me is going to be very amazing.”

He added, "And when he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) started talking to me about the characters, he said ‘There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot a climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love’… He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. Then he (Sandeep) said, 'You are mute'. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’. I was like okay."

Netflix has reportedly secured rights to stream Animal on the platform from early 2024.

On his Animal character

Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Bobby had described his character in Animal as a man "obsessed" with revenge. In the December 2023 interview, Bobby said he approached the role from a non-judgemental space. “He (Abrar) is obsessed with revenge. So when you get so obsessed, you don’t see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone. That’s how it is. In the film, he has suffered... It’s a trauma that has made him this animal kind of a person,” the actor had said.

Apart from Bobby and Ranbir, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. Since its release on December 1, the film has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences, with many deriding the movie for its violent and toxic characters and storyline.

Despite the backlash, Animal, which revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, refuses to slow down at the box office. The film is moving closer to the ₹500 crore nett mark in India and has grossed over ₹772 crore worldwide already.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place