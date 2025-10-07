Bobby Deol's 'sensible reply' to claim of overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has fans calling him ‘most secure actor’

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol made an epic comeback to the big screen as the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Even though his role lasted only 15 minutes, he received widespread acclaim, with many believing he even overshadowed Ranbir. However, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Bobby reacted to these claims, and his humble response has won hearts online. Bobby Deol reacts to overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Bobby Deol on overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

When told that the audience felt he overshadowed Ranbir in Animal, Bobby replied, “Aisa kuchh nahi hai. Agar Ranbir ko 3 ghante sambhaalne the, mujhe sirf 15 minute sambhaalne the. Agar Ranbir woh 3 ghante nahi sambhaal paata toh mere 15 minute ka koi value nahi hota (It’s nothing like that. Ranbir had to carry the film for three hours, while I only had to manage 15 minutes. If Ranbir hadn’t handled those three hours well, then my 15 minutes wouldn’t have held any value)."

He further reflected on his character’s powerful impact in the film, saying, “Isliye hua kyunki Ranbir ka character, jis hisaab se Ranbir ne usse perform kiya… agar usne theek se nahi kiya hota naa, toh mera aana, matlab hi nahi rakhta (That impact happened because of how Ranbir performed his character… if he hadn’t done it so well, then my appearance would’ve meant nothing). I was lucky that Sandeep… See, an action film or a drama only works when you have a strong antagonist and a strong protagonist, and both really work towards winning. It can’t be that from the start, everyone knows the hero will win, that takes away the fun, even for the audience.”

The clip quickly surfaced on Reddit, and Bobby’s grounded response left fans calling him one of the most secure actors in the industry. One user wrote, “No insecurity, no jealousy, just a pure actor. He deserves all the love he’s getting. Lord Bobby for a reason!” Another commented, “Lord Bobby, always a cutie.” A third said, “Very sensible answer.” Another wrote, “Salman, Ranbir, and Lord Bobby, the most secure actors.” One more added, “Awesome, wholesome reply.”

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, the 2023 action-drama released in theatres that same year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, and explored the strained relationship between Ranvijay Singh and his father, Balbir Singh, an industrialist. After years abroad, Ranvijay returns home seeking revenge against those who tried to assassinate his father.

The film received criticism for its misogynistic undertones and graphic violence. Yet, despite the backlash, Animal emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year, collecting ₹915 crore worldwide and ₹553.87 crore in India.

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects

Bobby’s thriller crime drama Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2025. The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, is yet to be released theatrically.

In addition, Bobby also stars in YRF’s Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release in cinemas.