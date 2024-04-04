Boney Kapoor says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers: ‘But Ajay Devgn stands out’

Boney talks about superstar

Boney said, “No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. Rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is. Bigger the star, lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office. Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors we have. He will be the one man who will continue to be a big star even in his '80s like Amitabh Bachchan. We also have Anil (Kapoor) who has that kind of longevity."

Boney praises Ajay Devgn, talks about SRK, Salman, Aamir

He also counted the Khan trio--Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- as stars who will enjoy a long career. "(But) Ajay stands out... He has done all types of film. He can mould himself to any character which means he can walk with laurels at any party because he gives his all,” he added.

About Boney and Ajay's film Maidaan

Boney is all set for the release of his period sports drama Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Maidaan is presented by Zee Studios. It will release in theatres on April 10.

Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

