 Boney Kapoor says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers: ‘But Ajay Devgn stands out’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Boney Kapoor says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers: ‘But Ajay Devgn stands out’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Boney Kapoor also said that “no superstar ensures a box office success”. He added that a superstar can “only assure a sense of potential business”.

Producer Boney Kapoor has said that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are stars who will enjoy long careers and added that Ajay Devgn "stands out". Speaking with news agency PTI, Boney Kapoor praised Ajay, saying that he can "mould himself to any character". (Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Maidaan cleared by CBFC without any cuts, film is over 3 hours long)

Boney Kapoor spoke about Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.
Boney Kapoor spoke about Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Boney talks about superstar

Boney said, “No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. Rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is. Bigger the star, lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office. Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors we have. He will be the one man who will continue to be a big star even in his '80s like Amitabh Bachchan. We also have Anil (Kapoor) who has that kind of longevity."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Boney praises Ajay Devgn, talks about SRK, Salman, Aamir

He also counted the Khan trio--Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- as stars who will enjoy a long career. "(But) Ajay stands out... He has done all types of film. He can mould himself to any character which means he can walk with laurels at any party because he gives his all,” he added.

About Boney and Ajay's film Maidaan

Boney is all set for the release of his period sports drama Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Maidaan is presented by Zee Studios. It will release in theatres on April 10.

Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers: ‘But Ajay Devgn stands out’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On