Boney Kapoor shares Ajith Kumar's look from his next film, fans ask if he is playing a 'negative role'. See pic

Producer Boney Kapoor is all set to join hands with Tamil actor Ajith Kumar for the third time. He took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from their next movie and fans wanted to know if Ajith will be playing a negative character.

Boney forayed into Tamil industry with Bollywood film Pink's remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajith in the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Boney currently awaits the release of his second Tamil film Valimai with Ajith. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”.

Fans took to the comments section to ask if Ajith was playing a negative character in the yet-untitled film, currently dubbed AK61. One fan asked: “Negative role (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Negative image for negative character (sic).”

Negative image for negative charector 🤞🤗 — ツ•_•ツ (@itsajihere) February 16, 2022

The film will be directed by H. Vinoth, who has also collaborated with Boney and Ajith for the third time. Meanwhile, Valimai is slated for release worldwide on February 24. In February last year, Ajith suffered an injury while shooting a bike sequence for Valimai. He was briefly out of action.

“Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he go get himself treated,” a source had said.

At a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. The film also stars actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya.

Read More: Boney Kapoor reveals Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor visited Mr India sets ‘to witness madness' of crew, but left impressed

Recently, the team of Valimai released a three-minute-long video that promises it will be a big scale action spectacle. From on road chase sequences to stunts atop of a moving bus to action involving sports bikes; the video gives a glimpse of everything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON