Border 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film continues to soar, crosses ₹50 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has taken the box office by storm. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer registered a huge opening day collection, and shows no sign of slowing down on its second day. (Also read: Fans arrive on tractors again to catch Sunny Deol's Border 2 in theatres. Watch) Border 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Sunny Deol's war drama has earned praise online.

Border 2 box office update The latest update on Sacnilk at 7 PM shows that the film has collected ₹ 21.08 crore. The film collected ₹30 crore on its opening day. The total collection after 2 days now stands at ₹51.08 crore.

Border 2 has already become the biggest tentpole release for 2026 so far. It is expected to cross ₹ 100 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

All about Border 2 Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment of the iconic film Border. It brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun, Diljit and Ahan joining him to fight the enemies. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force came together to fight as one.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

The craze for Sunny Deol's film has been huge from the opening day itself. A video emerged on social media where several fans from Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh were seen cheering atop tractors as they entered cinema halls to watch the film. Many also stuck posters of Sunny Deol on the tractors as they entered the hall's parking lot in huge numbers.