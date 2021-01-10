Casanova teaser: Tiger Shroff dances like a dream, Disha Patani says 'killed it'
Tiger Shroff has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming single, Casanova. The Heropanti actor has not just sung the song and danced to it, he has also ventured into production with the music video.
The teaser shows the Baaghi actor flaunting his eight-pack abs in an unbuttoned shirt while showing some impressive dance moves and romancing a girl to the beats of the music. Sharing it on Instagram, Tiger wrote, "‘I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single. hope you all like it. full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th."
The post received more than 319000 likes within an hour. Disha Patani reacted, "Killed it." Sister Krishna Shroff dropped star emojis in the comments section. Sophie Choudry commented, "Wowza" with several fire emojis.
Casanova has been directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Qyuki and Tiger. The song has been composed by Avitesh and choreographed by Paresh.
Tiger had earlier made his singing debut with the single, Unbelievable. It had been created by the same team. The song had made it to the Billboard Top Triller Global charts. While unveiling it on social media, Tiger had said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you."
Tiger currently has three films in pipeline, scheduled to release this year. He will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganpat.
He was last seen in action film, Baaghi 3. The film's run in theatres was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it still managed to collect ₹97 crore at the domestic box office despite mixed to negative reviews. His 2019 film War continues to be his biggest blockbuster.
