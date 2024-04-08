Critic Hrithik Roshan is back, praises ‘brilliant actor’ Kunal Kemmu on Twitter

Hrithik Roshan is back to watching films and leaving reviews for them on Twitter. On Sunday, he watched 2020 movie Lootcase and praised lead actor Kunal Kemmu. (Also read: Lootcase movie review: This half-baked comedy squanders away its wealth of talent) Hrithik Roshan recently watched Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase.

Critic Roshan's review

He wrote, “I just saw Lootcase. Loved it !! Kunal Khemu is such a brilliant actor. Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well. But Lootcase is just terrific. My belated congratulations to its director Rajesh Krishnan and all the actors and entire team! What a fun film!” Kunal Kemmu responded to his high praise and replied, “This was such a happy surprise to read.. thank you so much.”

Lootcase starred Kunal Kemmu as a middle class Mumbaikar in a crunch. He finds a suitcase full of cash on a deserted street but all hell breaks loose with a politician, a criminal, a cop and some henchmen on his heels. The film got mostly good reviews but did not work to well upon release.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Kunal recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary with Nora Fatehi. It received warm reviews and did mildly well at the box office. "The film has paved a solid journey at the box office. After closing the first week on a fantastic note, it held excellent in week two, and after making ₹71 lakh on the second Monday, it went on to collect ₹65 lakh on Tuesday, ₹62 lakh on Wednesday, and ₹60 lakh on Thursday, closing the two weeks total with impressive numbers of 20.33 crores," the production house said in a press note.

Rajesh Krishnan's latest release was Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film has hit ₹100 crore worldwide in 10 days.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others in key roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.