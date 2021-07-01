Deepika Padukone can't stop laughing as her hairstylist burns mouth on spicy raw mangoes. Watch

Deepika Padukone played a prank on her hair stylist and shared his reaction on Instagram. She recorded it, and posted a video on her Instagram page Thursday evening.

Deepika Padukone decided to prank Yianni Tsapatori, and offered him some raw mangoes. She is seen seated in front of a mirror as Yianni holds a bowl of raw mangoes. She asks him, "What are you having?" He hesitantly responds, "Umm, raw mango, this is masala. And? Salt?"

Deepika asks him to simply try it and says, "Do not be so inquisitive, just eat it." He makes faces as soon as he takes a bite. "My whole mouth is burning," he says as Deepika laughs and asks him, "What happened Yianni?"

Before the video ends, a shocked Yianni asks the Chapaak star, "Why do you like it?" He also shared the video on his own page and wrote, "F. U. N. #rawmango #masala #firsttime #deepikapadukone."

Yianni is a hair stylist in Mumbai, popular with Bollywood stars. Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan got her haircut from him and also posted on Instagram about it. Sharing a picture of her new haircut in March, soon after welcoming her second son, Kareena wrote, "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."

Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in the pipeline including Shar Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. She will also feature along side Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and in a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata. She will play Draupadi in the film.

Deepika is also set to reunite with her Piku co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, for the the Hindi remake of The Intern. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.