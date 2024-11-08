Deepika Padukone cradles baby Dua in her arms as she, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance with daughter. Watch

Deepika Padukone recently shared the most delightful personal moment with her fans by revealing the name of her daughter Dua Padukone. She was recently spotted with Dua for the first time at Mumbai's Kalina airport. Deepika and her daughter were also accompanied by Ranveer Singh. (Also read: Deepika Padukone shares post on ‘cute things babies do’ after welcoming daughter Dua) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked with their daughter Dua Padukone at Mumbai airport.

Deepika-Ranveer travel with daughter Dua

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen arriving at the airport in their car. As the couple step out to enter the arrival gates, Ranveer can be seen wearing a pink jacket while his sporting his hair bun. Deepika opted for a plain casual top as she held Dua closer to herself. However, the baby's face is not visible in the video as the actor holds her closer. Fans showered appreciation on the mother-daughter bond. Reacting to the short clip, a fan commented, “Omg the way she is holding Dua.” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A fan also commented, “Our Baby Girl Dua Padukone Singh (heart emoji).”

In a picture shared by another paparazzo, Deepika can be seen sitting inside her vehicle, holding her newborn daughter close to her.

About Ranveer-Deepika's daughter Dua

Deepika and Ranveer's joint Instagram Diwali post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional lehenga. The couple captioned it as, “Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

The internet was later flooded with appreciation about Deepika's daughter's name. A fan tweeted, “In the world of baby names like Raha Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Akaay Kohli, being a Dua Padukone Singh is something the society needs. Babies can carry the legacy of their mom's name as well.” Internet users referred to Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone while showering love on Dua.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's love story

Deepika and Ranveer starred opposite each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Kabir Khan's 83. The couple began dating since 2012 and announced their marriage in October 2018. They tied the knot in the same month in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. In February 2024, the duo shared a joint Instagram post where they confirmed about expecting their first child.