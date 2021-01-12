Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite comfort food; Parineeti, Ananya chime in
- Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post on Tuesday, prompting Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday to chime in with their choices as well.
Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed her go-to comfort food in a social media post, prompting her Bollywood buddies to share their own picks in the comments section.
Taking to her newly purged Instagram account on Tuesday, Deepika shared a video of herself, in which she said, "I think my favourite go-to comfort food is just homemade South Indian food." The video was intercut with footage of Deepika getting her makeup done in a trailer, and clips of rasam rice. "Yum," the actor added, licking her lips.
In the comments section, actors Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday weighed in with their own choices. "PIZZZAAAAAAAAA," wrote Parineeti, while Ananya commented, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also.. yum to another level."
In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times Brunch, the actor gushed about her love for chaat. "I love chaat; Delhi is famous for it. And even all the street food available in Mumbai," she'd said, adding, "I’m quite happy having stuff like quinoa, sushi and even vegetable juices."
In an Instagram Ask Me Anything session last year, she was asked to name the one food item that she could eat for the rest of her life. "Rasam with white rice and mango pickle," came her reply.
Also read: Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone, she says 'dreams really do come true'
Ananya and Deepika will star together in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides the untitled film, which Deepika described as a domestic noir, the actor was also announced as being a part of Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan. Deepika has also reportedly commenced shooting for Siddharth's super-secret Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Pathan.
