Deepika Padukone wishes sister Anisha on birthday: 'Thank you for keeping me grounded, knowing when to keep me afloat'
Deepika Padukone shared a lovely throwback picture with her younger sister and golfer Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday on Instagram along with a sweet message. She called her 'the anchor' of her life.
Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone."
The picture shows the two sisters huddled together in ethnic wear and smiling for the camera. While Deepika is in a red sari, Anisha is in a salwar-suit.
Anisha is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Elder sister Deepika dotes on her no end and calls her 'most blunt critic'. In one of her AMA sessions on Instagram, Deepika had revealed that Anisha, besides husband Ranveer Singh, was the closest person to her.
In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”
Talking about her bond with her, she had added, “I have always been more of a sisterly and motherly figure to her than that of a friend. But I feel that in the last one-and-a-half years, our equation has changed. Though I realise I can’t keep treating her like a child, I am still very protective about her.”
Also read: When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’
Deepika will now be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh again in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which she plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi. She is also working on director Siddharth Anand's Pathan and has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika wishes Anisha on birthday: ‘Thank you for being the anchor in my life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic
- Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment
- Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox