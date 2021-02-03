IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone wishes sister Anisha on birthday: 'Thank you for keeping me grounded, knowing when to keep me afloat'
Deepika Padukone with younger sister Anisha Padukone.
Deepika Padukone with younger sister Anisha Padukone.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone wishes sister Anisha on birthday: 'Thank you for keeping me grounded, knowing when to keep me afloat'

Deepika Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for her golfer sister Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday. She thanked her for keeping her grounded.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST

Deepika Padukone shared a lovely throwback picture with her younger sister and golfer Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday on Instagram along with a sweet message. She called her 'the anchor' of her life.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone."


The picture shows the two sisters huddled together in ethnic wear and smiling for the camera. While Deepika is in a red sari, Anisha is in a salwar-suit.

Anisha is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Elder sister Deepika dotes on her no end and calls her 'most blunt critic'. In one of her AMA sessions on Instagram, Deepika had revealed that Anisha, besides husband Ranveer Singh, was the closest person to her.

In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”

Talking about her bond with her, she had added, “I have always been more of a sisterly and motherly figure to her than that of a friend. But I feel that in the last one-and-a-half years, our equation has changed. Though I realise I can’t keep treating her like a child, I am still very protective about her.”

Also read: When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’

Deepika will now be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh again in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which she plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi. She is also working on director Siddharth Anand's Pathan and has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone anisha padukone deepika padukone sister prakash padukone

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu opened up about being attacked on social media.
Taapsee Pannu opened up about being attacked on social media.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu feels that she is trolled because of the 'power and influence' she commands on social media. She said that her family gets affected by the hate directed at her.
READ FULL STORY
Can you pot Maheep Kapoor in Shanaya's new picture?
Can you pot Maheep Kapoor in Shanaya's new picture?
bollywood

Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Deepika Padukone with younger sister Anisha Padukone.
Deepika Padukone with younger sister Anisha Padukone.
bollywood

Deepika wishes Anisha on birthday: ‘Thank you for being the anchor in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for her golfer sister Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday. She thanked her for keeping her grounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Nanda talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan.
Shweta Nanda talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan.
bollywood

When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Shweta Nanda once revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu opened up about being attacked on social media.
Taapsee Pannu opened up about being attacked on social media.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu feels that she is trolled because of the 'power and influence' she commands on social media. She said that her family gets affected by the hate directed at her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Can you pot Maheep Kapoor in Shanaya's new picture?
Can you pot Maheep Kapoor in Shanaya's new picture?
bollywood

Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.
bollywood

Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hansal Mehta has reacted to KRK blocking him on Twitter.
Hansal Mehta has reacted to KRK blocking him on Twitter.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has reacted after Kamaal Rashid Khan blocked him on Twitter. Hansal posed a series of laughter emojis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
bollywood

Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
bollywood

Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
bollywood

Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Fashion designer Natasha Dalal was spotted out and about in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday. This was the first time that the paparazzi has seen her since her wedding to actor Varun Dhawan, on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time (Photo: Foto corp)
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time (Photo: Foto corp)
bollywood

Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The actor says he has enjoyed every bit of last year with five films and one web show, and wished that his films had released on the big screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him. Having lived in show business through highs and lows, Tripathi admits that success is transient, art is his constant. What truly gratifies him is his work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says the toxicity on social media needs to be addressed immediately and a proper policing on trolls is the need of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
bollywood

Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a goofy video from his workout session with Ishaan Khatter, and invited their co-star Katrina Kaif to join them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP