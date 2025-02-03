Menu Explore
Deva box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film sees dip on 1st Monday; brings in 21 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 03, 2025 10:15 PM IST

Deva box office collection day 4: Rosshan Andrrews' maiden Hindi film Deva stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. 

Deva box office collection day 4: Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, released in theatres on January 31. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a dip in collections but has collected around 21.36 crore net mark in India. (Also Read: Deva box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film close to making 20 crore)

Deva box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor in a still from the cop drama.
Deva box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor in a still from the cop drama.

Deva box office collection

The website reports that the film made around 2.21 crore net in India, taking its total collection to 21.36 crore net. It made 5.5 crore on its opening day but saw a surge over the weekend, collecting 6.4 crore and 7.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday. It had an overall occupancy of 7.53% on Monday. The production house, Roy Kapur Films, posted on social media that the film made 8.30 crore in India and 3.45 crore overseas, taking its day 3 total to 11.75 crore gross and total to 34.01 crore gross.

About Deva

Talking to the press before the film’s release, Shahid addressed comparisons between Deva and his hit film Kabir Singh. He said, “It’s an aggressive character, but Deva is very Deva; there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh, people have asked if he is like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.” The film received mixed reviews, but Shahid’s performance was praised.

Deva is an adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, also directed by Rosshan and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story, particularly the climax, was tweaked to give it a new twist. In the film, Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a man who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. Pooja plays his lover, a reporter called Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait also play key roles in it.

