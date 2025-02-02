Deva box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film close to making 20 crore

Deva box office collection day 3: Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ debut Hindi film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, released in theatres on January 31. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹18.7 crore net in India in its three-day run. (Also Read: Deva box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film holds steady; brings in ₹12.39 crore) Deva box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor plays a headstrong cop in the film.

Deva box office collection

The website reports that the film made around ₹6.8 crore net on its first Sunday, taking the total to ₹18.7 crore net in India. On its opening day, the film brought in ₹5.5 crore net, but it had a 16.36% surge in collections on Saturday, bringing in ₹6.4 crore. The morning show registered a 6.34% occupancy, the afternoon show had 16.32% occupancy, and the evening registered 22.08%. The openings are dim compared to Shahid’s previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, but it remains to be seen how much it will collect by its first week.

About Deva

Deva is a remake of Rosshan’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The director tweaked the film’s story, altering a key point in the climax. Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a man who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. Pooja plays his lover, a reporter called Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait also play key roles in it.

Though Shahid's performance has been praised, the film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Speaking to the press before the film’s release, the actor spoke about comparisons between Deva and Kabir Singh, “It’s an aggressive character, but Deva is very Deva; there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh people said, is he like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab?”