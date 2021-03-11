Dharmendra calls daughter Esha Deol his 'bittu baby' as she showers love on his latest Instagram post
Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a special throwback post. The photo was from his 1977 movie Dharam Veer, showing him riding a horse in his gladiator-inspired costume.
Sharing the post, he wrote, "Waqt naam ki ..... Tez Trrar Godhi ki Peth pe ....kas le Kathi Apne Janbaaz himmat Hausle se (Time is like a horse, ride it with courage)." His daughter, actor Esha Deol showered some 'love' and 'evil eye' emojis on the post. In response, Dharmendra wrote, "Love you Bittu baby." He, too, added the evil eye emoji.
Esha is Dharmendra's elder daughter from his second marriage to actor Hema Malini. They also have a second daughter, named Ahana. Dharmendra has two sons--Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters --Vijeeta and Ajeeta from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur.
Recently, Esha and Hema visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol. There, Hema was moved to tears by a special message from Esha. In a video shared online by Sony TV, Hema was seen getting emotional as Esha said she is ‘blessed’ to be her daughter.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'
“Aap log sab ke liye Hema ji ek dream girl hai lekin hum log ke liye (Hema ji might be ‘dream girl’ for all of you, but for us) she is not just the dream girl, she is our amma,” Esha said, adding that dance is Hema’s ‘first love’.
Esha said that Hema, along with her and Ahana, have made a big contribution to popularising Indian classical dance and culture. “I am only proud and proud of you, and blessed to have a mother like you,” she added. Hema, wiping her tears away, said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. Thanks for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to me.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox