Disha Patani channels BTS while talking about dolphins, Tiger Shroff listens to EXO as he works out

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are among the most popular K-pop stans in Bollywood. They often express their love for BTS and EXO, among other K-pop groups, through their social media posts.

However, on Tuesday, Disha channelled her love for BTS while shedding light on the importance of freedom for dolphins. The actor, in what seems to be a throwback post from her trip to the Maldives, shared a video in which a group of dolphins is swimming close as she takes a boat ride.

She shared the video with BTS and Coldplay's recent song My Universe playing in the background and said, “Got lucky with this beautiful encounter with the most amazing creature, all they need is their freedom to be happy. ‘A life in captivity is no life at all’ #freedolphins.”

On the other hand, Tiger shared a video in which he was seen working out while an EXO song played in the background. The singer chose the song Love Shot as the background music while he flexed his toned arms.

Tiger Shroff is an EXO fan.

Tiger has previously revealed he's a fan of the EXO member Kai. In July, he performed to the singer's solo track Mmmh. He was joined by choreographer Rajit Dev in the video. Sharing the video, Tiger had tagged Kai and said, "This song is (lit)." Tiger is also a fan of BTS and danced to their song Dynamite last year.

Disha and Tiger have a few films in the pipeline. Disha, seen last in Salman Khan's Radhe earlier this year and has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in the making. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Tiger has three movies in the making. He is set to reunite with his first lead heroine Kriti Sanon in Ganapath and return to his franchises Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.