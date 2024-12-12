Don teaser: Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan for his next song. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has released the teaser of his next song, Don, on Thursday, and fans were pleasantly surprised to see it feature a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan. While Diljit didn’t reveal much while dropping the 30-second teaser, it was enough to get the internet pumped. (Also Read: ‘No non-veg, no alcohol’: Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert meets Bajrang Dal demands) Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the teaser of his next song, Don.

Don teaser

The video features Diljit getting down from a helicopter and riding a yacht. It also has a voiceover by Shah Rukh, who says, “Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain. Kyunki dhool kitni bhi oonchi chali jaye, kabhi aasman ko ganda nahi kar sakti. (There’s an old saying, you need to work hard if you want to reach the top. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t sully the sky)”

Internet reacts

Given that Diljit just captioned his video, “Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye. ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk. Surprise Anytime.” fans were curious to know more about the song. One fan commented, “King Dosanjh X King Khan.” Another wrote, “King of Bollywood x king of punjabi industry.” A fan wrote on the YouTube video's comment section, “Two legends in one frame.” An excited fan commented on Instagram, “It’s about to get real.” Numerous fans also commented with fire and heart eye emojis, wondering when the song will be released.

Shah Rukh Khan x Diljit Dosanjh

As part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit performed in Kolkata earlier this month. Talking to fans, the singer-actor shouted Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, the slogan of Shah Rukh’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), calling himself a ‘fan’. When he posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh responded, “Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u.”