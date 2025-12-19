Esha Deol shares she is ‘still grieving’ the loss of her father, Dharmendra: ‘Try to be kind’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s death on 24 November left everyone grieving. The actor passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday. On Friday, daughter Esha Deol took to her Instagram Stories to share that she has prior work commitments for which she has to use her social media, and sought kindness in this difficult time. (Also read: Heartbroken Hema Malini writes painful note remembering Dharmendra on his birth anniversary: 'Gathering up pieces') Esha Deol shared a note stating that she has work commitments for which she has to post on her social media account.

What Esha said

Esha shared a note, which read, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days.”

She added, “Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

Esha via Instagram Stories.

‘So try & be kind and understanding’

She concluded, “If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all.”

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others. On 24 November, the actor died at his family home in Juhu, and he was cremated by the family at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among others, attended his funeral and paid their last respects.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.