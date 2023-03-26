Farah Khan points out ‘laundry tag’ on Karan Johar's clothes, he calls it ‘fashion’. Watch funny video

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan are at it again. The two were recently in Los Angeles with music composer Shekhar Ravjiani but didn't miss the opportunity to mock each other over their fashion sense. Farah has now shared a funny video in which they both made fun of each other's choice of clothes. Sharing the video on Instagram Sunday morning, Farah wrote, “When Karan met Farah (laughing emoji) #karah @karanjohar thank you for a great evening in LA. videography by:- @shekharravjiani.” Also read: Karan Johar stopped by airport security as he forgets to show ID; fans ask 'is it so difficult to follow rules?' Farah Khan and Karan Johar have featured in yet another funny video.

The video shows Farah and Karan bumping into each other on an LA street. While Farah asks Karan what was he doing in the city, Karan says it's a “shocker” to see Farah in Beverly Hills. Commenting on her red blazer and red shirt, Karan says that it's too early for Christmas. Throwing the ball in his court, Farah says about Karan's dark green clothes, “Why, the whole Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?” Karan replies that its “fashion” and asks Farah about her big yellow bag, “too late for the beach, don't you think?” Responding to him, Farah says, “Going to the beach to meet the b*tch.” While Karan ends the video with his ‘toodles’ Farah says ‘noodles’ before walking away in the opposite direction.

Former tennis player Sania Mirza, who is good friends Farah Khan, commented on the video, “Such natural acting.” Actor Angira Dhar commented, "Hahahahahhahaha noodles." Neeti Mohan reacted to the video with several laughing emojis. A fan wrote, “Yr tm dono ki comedy k aage sub feekha h (everything is bland in front of your comedy) I think you guys should start comedy show.” Another commented, “Karan and Farah can replace srk-kajol in kuch kuch hota hai.” One more said, “I just love this combo.”

Karan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and will release in theatres on July 28.

