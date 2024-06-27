Farida Jalal clarifies statement on losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him ‘the best we have’

Farida Jalal has reacted to the misinterpretation of her statement about losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan on social media. In an interview with India Today, the veteran actor had stated that she had lost touch with Shah Rukh because his number might have changed. However, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, Farida clarified that her statement had been misinterpreted. (Also read: Farida Jalal recalls being hurt after no response from Yash Chopra) Farida Jalal recently clarified her statement about losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan.

Farida Jalal heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

While explaining her remark, the Heeramandi actor told, “I just said that the numbers that I have are perhaps the old ones. They must have changed them. That's all I had said. It was an innocent question. What will I say?” She further said, "I get a little affected by people saying that I have said things like 'Bahot farak aa gaya hai Shah Rukh Khan mein (Shah Rukh has changed a lot)'. Why would I say such a thing? Thoda sa kachcha bhi tha toh he has become such a seasoned actor (He was a bit raw when he was younger but now he has become a seasoned actor). He is, in fact, the best we have.

When asked about being in touch with Shah Rukh in her previous interview, Farida had said, “No, I am not. He must have changed his number.”

Farida Jalal's acting journey

Farida and Shah Rukh shared screen space in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Duplicate (1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). The veteran worked in classics like Mahal (1969), Aradhana (1969), Amar Prem (1971), Bobby (1973), Loafer (1973), Dharmatma (1975), Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977) and Mammo (1994). She also played crucial roles in Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) and Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). Farida essayed the role of Taha Shah Badushah's grandmother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series - Heeramandi (2024).