Farida Jalal recalls being hurt after no response from Yash Chopra: 'People shift loyalties, don’t remember me...'

Actor Farida Jalal has opened up about the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and why she is ‘deeply hurt that people shift loyalties’. Speaking with India Today, Farida recalled how he offered her a role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, adding that they should continue working together. However, she said that later, even when she sent him a message, there was no response. Farida added that it ‘hurts when you cast someone else’ in her place. (Also Read | Farida Jalal makes rare public appearance at Heeramandi premiere, fans call her ‘Bollywood ki nani’) Farida Jalal was last seen in Heeramandi.

Farida recalls Yash Chopra's message to her

Farida said, “After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, I got a call from Yash Ji for Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Before that, I thought they had no role for me after DDLJ, otherwise why won’t I be repeated? So, one day, Yash Ji called me and said, ‘I have a role for you, but Adi [Aditya Chopra] feels you won’t do it. I told him I will speak to Farida Ji'. He told me ‘don’t say no ever to me or Adi’. He empathetically said, ‘Yeh silsila chalta rahein (May this series of events continue)’. I loved that line. I was so happy when he said that. After that, I was waiting for this ‘silsila’ to continue.”

Farida shares why she is hurt

She added, “This happens in this industry. It hurts when you cast someone else in my place. I didn’t even think twice to play any role after that. I did a show on TV where Yash Ji sent a message. I sent him a box of chocolate after that and wrote to him that he told me these words about ‘silsila chalte rahe’ and I am still waiting because he put those words in my head. Even after that, when there is no response, I am hurt. I am deeply hurt that people do shift loyalties but to an extent that you don’t remember me ever. It hurts.”

Farida's career

Farida worked in many films such as Aradhana, Puraskar, Gopi, Amar Prem, Raja Rani, Loafer, Do Jasoos, Koi Jeeta Koi Haara, Naya Daur, Dil Aashna Hai. She was also part of Krantiveer, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbat, Dil To Pagal Hai, Soldier, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Barsaat and Student of the Year among others.

She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's pre-Partition era series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Indresh Malik.