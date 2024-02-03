Fighter worldwide box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan-starrer collects 262 cr

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has been performing well at the worldwide box office. On Saturday, Anil Kapoor shared the latest box office update of the aerial action drama on his X account. Fighter has collected ₹262 crore worldwide so far. (Also read: Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes) Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone released on January 25.

Fighter worldwide box office update

Anil Kapoor, who plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in Fighter, shared the latest worldwide box office numbers on his X account. The poster featured Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in airforce pilot's uniforms. The numbers were shared on the poster. It read, “Flying past ₹262 crore worldwide gross.” Anil shared the poster with a simple caption, “Fighter (National flag and folded hands emoticons).”

More details

Ahead of the release of Fighter, Hrithik praised Anil's dedication during a media interaction. He had said, “Your eyes welled up and you had tears in your eyes and mine were just watching you aghast that ‘My God, this man must have put so much of himself into that one scene that when he is getting to hear that he has done well, he has tears in his eyes.’ This is after four decades of doing what he does and still having the power to give that much into a scene, that day I again turned into an assistant and watched him.” Anil got emotional after receiving the praise from Hrithik.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Fighter read, "An ode to the relentless and undying courage of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Fighter doesn’t digress or distract, and stays committed to its sole intention — presenting a visually stunning experience and give adrenaline rush that lasts for pretty long."

