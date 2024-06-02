From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: 8 Bollywood couples who fell in love on sets

We take a look at some of the love stories of the couples whose love stories blossomed while working together on a movie set.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

While Alia publicly declared her long-time crush on Ranbir back in 2013 in an episode of Koffee with Karan, it was the set of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra where she got close to Ranbir. Their love story started when they worked on the film together. The rumours around their romance started in 2017, but they kept it under wraps until they got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

It was the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where cupid struck the couple. Although they first met on the sets of the movie Bombay Talkies, they formed a bond while working on Ramleela. They have featured in films such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer and Deepika kept their relationship hidden, and got married at Lake Como in 2018, and are now expecting their first baby together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

It is believed that Sidharth and Kiara started dating soon after they started working together on Shershaah. It was in an episode of season 7 of Koffee with Karan when Kiara gave hints about her relationship with Sidharth, saying that they were “more than close friends.” They got married in February in 2023.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Even though they shared screen space in 2003’s LOC: Kargil and 2006’s Omkara, Saif and Kareena found a way to each other’s heart while working on the set of Tashan. At that time, Kareena was trying to move on from her five-year long relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Their story turned out to be royal romance. They went public with their relationship in 2008. They got married in October 2012. They have two boys together, Taimur and Jeh.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

They first met while working on 2012’s comedy hit Fukrey, and the rest is history. Ali and Richa became good friends much before they started dating. They enterted a relationship in 2015, and made it official in 2017 when they attended the premiere of Victoria & Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. They got married in 2020, and are expecting their first baby now.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Their love story is the most special one. The set of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam was the place where sparks flew, and made way for a lifelong bond. They became best friends during the shooting and soon began seeing each other. After dating for years, they got married in 2012. They share two sons together.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The actors first met during a magazine photoshoot, however, cupid struck on the sets of International Khiladi, which released in 1999. The film marked their first appearance together on the big screen. They got married in 2001 in an intimate ceremony at the residence of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They share son Aarav and daughter Nitara together.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

They have worked together in films such as Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99 and Go Goa Gone. It is believed that Soha and Kunal fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. In 2014, the duo got engaged in Paris and eventually got married in 2015. They share a daughter together.