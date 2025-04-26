Ground Zero box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi film opens at 1 crore, his second-lowest opening in years

Ground Zero box office collection day 1: The Tejas Deoskar film had a slow start in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film starring actor Emraan Hashmi managed to earn just ₹1 crore on day one, Friday. Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. (Also Read | Ground Zero movie review: Emraan Hashmi's well-made thriller drags slightly but pays off well) Ground Zero box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi plays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in the film.

Ground Zero box office collection

According to the report, the film collected ₹1 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Ground Zero had an overall 8.63% occupancy on Friday. This film marks the second-lowest collection of Emraan's films in the last few years.

His 2021 film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan had earned only ₹50 lakh on day one of its release. Emraan's last film Tiger 3, released in 2023, had opened at ₹44.5 crore nett in India. The same year his film Selfiee, with Akshay Kumar, collected ₹2.55 nett in India.

HT review of Ground Zero

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Emraan Hashmi as Narendra gives it his all as an actor. Here, he gets a chance to laugh, cry, fight- but falls a bit short in scenes which require more aggression and passion. Sai Tamhankar as his better half plays her role well. Mukesh Tiwari gets a chance to move away from the many comic roles we have seen him in till date, and he manages it. Zoya Hussain as an intelligence official lends good support to Emraan's character. Overall, Ground Zero is a well-made film that has arrived at the right time. It thankfully steers away from chest-thumping jingoism, and that is a relief."

About Ground Zero

Ground Zero chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. The action-thriller also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles. Ground Zero made history by becoming the first film to have its red carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years.