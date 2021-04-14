Hardik Pandya calls son Agastya 'my heart, my life', Nataša Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react, watch

Actor Natasa Stankovic's husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a new video with their son Agastya. Reacting to it, were Natasa and actor Anushka Sharma.

Sharing it, Hardik wrote: "My boy, my heart, my life." Singer Arijit Singh's Main Tera played in the background. Natasa dropped a hugging face and red heart emoji in the comments section. Anushka too dropped a red heart emoji. In the video, Hardik was seen playing with his son and enjoying many tender moments.

Hardik often shares videos with his son; some time back, he had shared pictures where the duo is seen lying in a hammock and another one where he holds Agastya in his arms and gazes into the sea. Sharing it, Hardik had written: "The kind of Sundays I love." Before that, he had shared another father and son moment and had written: "The laughter I need before the game!"

Natasa too shares pictures and videos with Agastya. Some time back, she had shared a video of the three of them attempting the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa was seen doing it well, Hardik went off track.

Natasa and Hardik surprised all on January 1, 2020, when they announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Natasa had written: "Forever yes @hardikpandya93". In July that year, Agastya was born.

Talking about their surprise engagement, he had told Crickettimes.com, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

