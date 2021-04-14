IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hardik Pandya calls son Agastya 'my heart, my life', Nataša Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react, watch
Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya calls son Agastya 'my heart, my life', Nataša Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react, watch

  • Hardik Pandya posted a video with son Agastya and reacting to it were his wife Nataša Stanković and actor Anushka Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST

Actor Natasa Stankovic's husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a new video with their son Agastya. Reacting to it, were Natasa and actor Anushka Sharma.

Sharing it, Hardik wrote: "My boy, my heart, my life." Singer Arijit Singh's Main Tera played in the background. Natasa dropped a hugging face and red heart emoji in the comments section. Anushka too dropped a red heart emoji. In the video, Hardik was seen playing with his son and enjoying many tender moments.

Hardik often shares videos with his son; some time back, he had shared pictures where the duo is seen lying in a hammock and another one where he holds Agastya in his arms and gazes into the sea. Sharing it, Hardik had written: "The kind of Sundays I love." Before that, he had shared another father and son moment and had written: "The laughter I need before the game!"

Natasa too shares pictures and videos with Agastya. Some time back, she had shared a video of the three of them attempting the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa was seen doing it well, Hardik went off track.

Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, a nod to her Himachali roots. See pics

Natasa and Hardik surprised all on January 1, 2020, when they announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Natasa had written: "Forever yes @hardikpandya93". In July that year, Agastya was born.

Talking about their surprise engagement, he had told Crickettimes.com, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
hardik pandya natasa stankovic natasa stankovic son bollywood + 2 more

Related Stories

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son, Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son, Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa takes son Agastya for a swim in the pool, Hardik shares father-son moment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have shared new pictures with their son, Agastya. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all love for their son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all love for their son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik calls him 'tiny miracle'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared a video of her baby talk with her son Agastya while Hardik Pandya shared a happy picture featuring the baby and called him a miracle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP