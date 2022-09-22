Hazel Keech thanks paparazzi for not scaring son Orion at Mumbai airport: 'Show of consideration and respect'

Actor Hazel Keech penned a warm note for the media and paparazzi who recently clicked her with her newborn son Orion at the Mumbai airport. They were travelling sans Yuvraj Singh. Hazel, who is rarely seen stepping out with their little one, didn’t hesitate to pose for pictures and later revealed why. Also read: Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh share pics of their son Orion Keech Singh on Father's Day

Hazels shared a glimpse of her airport spotting with Orion and wrote, “Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not sacring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I as comfortable posing for pictures.” Orion is the couple’s first child, who they welcomed together in January 2022.

Hazel and Yuvraj Singh tied the knot in 2016. They updated fans about the news of Orion’s birthday on social media earlier this year. “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” both said in a joint. Hazel keeps sharing pictures and videos from her daily life with the baby on her Instagram account.

Talking about fatherhood, Yuvraj earlier told Hindustan Times, “It took a while to understand that I was a father. Every time I look at Orion, it’s an amazing feeling that there’s someone who is a part of you and your wife. And yes, I think I’m decently a hands-on father; Hazel has trained me well. I won’t say I’m as perfect as my wife is, but I can feed him a bottle, change his nappy and put on his clothes. Though that’s the toughest part when I try taking clothes off him and they get stuck on his neck and he starts to cry. Actually, when I’m changing his nappy and putting on his clothes, I need time and I don’t want people around me. It’s like a mission for me, but I still happily do it.”

